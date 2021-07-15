StockMarketWire.com - Shopping Centre owner Hammerson said rent collection was 68% in in the first half of the year, as footfall trends in all territories remained encouraging.
Seven-day footfall averages were currently sitting at around 70-to-80% of 2019 levels, following an initial spike on reopening, the company said.
Q3 rent collection at 47% is ahead of Q1 and Q2 at the same point in time, and FY21 year-to-date collection now stood at 62%.
'Many retailers continue to report high sales and conversion rates as visitors shop with purpose. These trends have been particularly positive in France during the first few days of the summer sales period,' the company said.
'While additional restrictions have also been announced in France taking effect from 21 July; it is too early to assess the operational impact' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
