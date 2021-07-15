StockMarketWire.com - Textile services provider Johnson Service said trading had continued to improved since May, with a pick up in sales opportunities as businesses return to more normal trading patterns.
For the six months to 30 June 2021, In HORECA, volumes in June were over 70% of normal compared to 30% for the last two weeks of April.
Workwear volumes in June were some 98% of normal levels, up from 96% in March.
'Whilst volumes remain difficult to predict from week to week, we anticipate that volumes will see further increases as we enter the peak summer month,' the company said.
'In addition, we have recruited a significant number of employees across HORECA and this is ongoing. In common with many other businesses, the competition for labour has meant that costs of production have seen an increase,' it added.
'This, along with less than optimal productivity in the short term as volume levels build, will have a small impact on margin in the coming months.'
Results for the half year are expected to be published in early September.
