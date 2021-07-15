StockMarketWire.com - Serinus Energy has announced a gas discovery following the drilling of the Sancrai - 1 well.
The drilling of the well has concluded achieving the total planned drilling depth of 1,600 metres. The well was drilled five days ahead of schedule and approximately 19% below budget, the company said.
Continuous formation gas shows were recorded over 20 metres of gross pay over four sand intervals from the measured depths of 855 metres to 875 metres.
At this drilling interval the measured total gas ranged from 5.5% to 11.1% with an estimated average porosity of between 23% and 27%.
Open-hole petrophysical analysis undertaken during the drilling operations has further confirmed this gas-bearing Pliocene sand zone. The company confirmed it will now proceed to perforate and test the Pliocene sand zone prior to completing the well for future production.
This newly discovered gas field lies approximately 7.8 km to the south of the Moftinu Gas Development project and provides Serinus with a high value, high return development opportunity similar to the Moftinu Gas Development project.
The close proximity of the Sancrai - 1 well to the Moftinu Gas Plant provides the company with the option to bring this well onto commercial production while drilling additional appraisal development wells into the structure in order to fully delineate the gas field.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.