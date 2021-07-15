StockMarketWire.com - Smart infrastructure solutions company Costain said first-half underlying trading has remained profitable as the company continued to win new business.
The order book at 30 June 2021 stood at £4.0 billion, down from £4.2 billion last year, with about £1.2 billion secured for 2021.
The net cash position was £113.0 million, and the average month-end net cash balance for the period was £102.9 million, up from £56.3 million last year.
'We have continued to secure new contracts in line with our strategic ambitions. This continued progress underpins our confidence in delivering further growth in profits this year, in line with the board's expectations,' the company said.
