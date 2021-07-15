StockMarketWire.com - Trinity Exporation & Production has reported "strong production levels and cash generation" for the second quarter of 2021.

The company said that despite the Covid-related state of emergency in Trinidad, production levels remained resilient during Q2 2021 with volumes averaging 3,047 bopd, yielding a H1 2021 average of 3,032 bopd.

Its unaudited cash balances remained robust at US$19.0 million as at 30 June 2021 (US$20.2 million audited as at 31 December 2020) as a result of strong operating cash generation.

It added that the company remains on track to meet its operating break-even target of below US$ 30/bbl for 2021.

Average pre-hedge income operating break-even (revenues less royalties, opex and G&A) for H1 2021 was US$27.8/bbl (unaudited). The increase in H1 2021 in part reflects additional costs associated with the Covid pandemic.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com