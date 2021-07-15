StockMarketWire.com - Iodine exploration and production company Iofina said it was track to meet full-year revenue and profit targets after reporting 'strong' first-half sales as customer markets reopen.
First-half production was 249.4MT of crystalline iodine, in line with revised forecast of 250MT, the company said.
Spot iodine prices moved slightly higher to $35-37/kg, providing further increases in revenue thanks to 'strong sales period with demand for Iofina iodine and halogen derivative products increasing as customer markets reopen,' the company said.
For H2 2021, the company said it was anticipating iodine production of 260-275MT, with operational changes at a brine partner's sites affecting supply levels to two of its plants this year.
'Despite this, Iofina believes it is currently on track to achieve full year revenue and profit targets,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
