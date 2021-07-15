StockMarketWire.com - Helical said it was 'confident' that demand for its offices will continue as occupiers were reversing decisions made during the pandemic to sub-let their space.

'More generally, sentiment in the letting market is one of confidence returning, with leasing activity increasing with a number of 100,000+ sq ft requirements for office space under offer,' the company said.

The company proposed a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2021 of 7.40p, if approved by shareholders, would take the total dividend for the year to 10.10p, up from 8.70p.




