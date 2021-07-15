StockMarketWire.com - Helical said it was 'confident' that demand for its offices will continue as occupiers were reversing decisions made during the pandemic to sub-let their space.
'More generally, sentiment in the letting market is one of confidence returning, with leasing activity increasing with a number of 100,000+ sq ft requirements for office space under offer,' the company said.
The company proposed a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2021 of 7.40p, if approved by shareholders, would take the total dividend for the year to 10.10p, up from 8.70p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.