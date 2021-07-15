StockMarketWire.com - A weak start to trading in the US, amid suggestions from central banks about a tightening of monetary policy, helped put the FTSE 100 firmly on the back foot on Thursday afternoon.
By the close the index was down 1.1% at 7,012.02, with tech names in the US dragging down the Nasdaq index by 0.4% to 14,585.31 as of 4.30pm UK time.
Cyber security play DarkTrace was up 5.7% to 610.6p on a robust trading update and raised profit expectations while anti-virus software specialist gained 17.9% to 594.4p on news of a merger proposal from rival NortonLifeLock.
Online food delivery marketplace Just Eat Takeaway.com upgraded its annual outlook on performance, driven by the removal of fee caps in the US and Canada, improved operational performance.
Order growth forecast for 2021 was lifted to more than 45% from previous guidance of more than 42% order growth, with gross transaction value expected to be in a range of €28 to €30 billion. Its share price, however, fell 9.1% to £58.40.
Recruitment company Hays upgraded its outlook on profit after reporting a 39% rise in fees in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year following a sharp rebound in permanent placements.
The company said it now expect FY21 operating profit of about £95 million, ahead of market expectations of about £90.9 million. Its share price dropped 8.8% to 152.9p.
Severn Trent is 'confident' is can achieve at least £40 million positive net outperformance on customer outcome deliver incentives after a strong start to the year. The shares dipped 0.5% to £26.62.
The company also said it is on track to invest £550-£650 million during the year, including its Green Recovery projects, and is processing as planned to deliver on its Net Zero ambitions by 2030.
Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica has named Dr Michael Hayden as a non-executive director, effective from July 15. The company's share price was up 0.2% at £13.32 following the announcement.
Information services company Experian's share price gained 2.9% to £30.62 as it lifted its guidance on revenue following 'strong' performance in the first quarter of the year.
'We now expect total revenue growth for the full year in the range of 13-15%, of which we expect organic revenue growth of 9-11%,' the company said.
Online fashion retailer ASOS said it expected annual adjusted profit to be in line with expectations amid continued social restrictions and global supply chain pressures.
For the four months to 30 June 2021, revenue was up 31% to £1.29 billion, with UK revenue rising 60% to £526.4 million. Its share price, however, plummeted 18.5% to £38.34.
Shopping Centre owner Hammerson said rent collection was 68% in in the first half of the year, as footfall trends in all territories remained encouraging. Its share price was down 1% at 35.7p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
