StockMarketWire.com - Analytics and eCommerce optimisation company Ascential said it had acquired a 51% majority stake in ASR group, a digital content optimisation business, for at least $122 million.
'ASR's expertise offers an exciting new area of expansion for the Digital Commerce Business Unit, building on our current offer by allowing us to directly connect professional independent content with brands' products at the point of purchase to enhance the impact of their advertising in the marketplaces,' the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, Ascential also had an option to acquire two further 24.5% stakes in the company based on a pre-determined multiple of trailing EBITDA between July 2022 and June 2025.
In the year ended December 2020 ASR recorded unaudited adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, of US$9.1 million which had grown to US$13.6 million for the twelve month period ended 31 May 2021.
