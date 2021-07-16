StockMarketWire.com - Support services group DCC reported reported first-quarter operating profit growth that was 'well ahead' of the prior year and modestly ahead of expectations, driven by 'very strong' organic profit growth in its healthcare and technology businesses.
DCC LPG delivered good operating profit growth in the first quarter, while DCC retail & oil also recorded good operating profit growth, the company said.
Looking ahead, DCC said it expects that the year ending 31 March 2022 will be another year of strong operating profit growth and continued development activity.
DCC expects to announce its interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2021 on Tuesday 9 November 2021.
