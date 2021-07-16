StockMarketWire.com - Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe said product usage remained 'strong' across the business for the period 1 April to 15 July, with claims frequencies in membership and consumer usage in home experts still high.
In its North American membership & HVAC business, the company continues to see 'strong growth and as expected, Home Experts is on track to reach profitability in this financial year,' the company said.
In UK Membership & HVAC, a transformation programme is under way to create a more diversified, efficient digital business, and return to stable growth.
The outlook for the full year remained in line with the guidance given by the Company at its full year results on 18 May 2021, the company said. 'The board remains confident in the Group's prospects and continues to expect to deliver an acceleration in performance in FY22 compared to FY21,' it added.
HomeServe plans to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2021 on 16 November 2021.
