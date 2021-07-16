StockMarketWire.com - SigmaRoc, the AIM quoted buy-and-build construction materials group, has announced that it has conditionally raised approximately £260 million via the conditional issue of 305,882,252 shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the company, at a share price of 85p per share.
The proceeds will be used, in part, to make up the €270 million cash element of the €470 million acquisition of Nordalk.
The retail offer has conditionally raised additional proceeds of approximately £1.6 million at the placing price for 1,880,301 shares, which will be used for general working capital purposes.
Max Vermorken, CEO of SigmaRoc, said: ‘I am delighted to see many of our existing shareholders continuing to offer their support for SigmaRoc and our buy-and-build strategy, as well the quality of new shareholders which underpins confidence in our plans for the future. The acquisition of Nordkalk enables SigmaRoc significantly to expand its footprint in the European limestone market and create further opportunities that we look forward to exploring.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.