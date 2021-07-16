StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee's voted 12 to 2 against approving the company's drug to treat anaemia in chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
The committee determined that the benefit-risk profile of roxadustat 'doesn't support approval for the treatment of anaemia in CKD in dialysis-dependent (DD) adult patients,'the company said.
The FDA isn't not bound by the Committee's recommendation, but will consider the vote, independent opinions and recommendations from experts as it reviews the new drug application for roxadustat.
'Although we are disappointed by today's outcome, we will continue to work closely with our partner FibroGen and the FDA to determine the path forward for roxadustat,' AstraZeneca said.
