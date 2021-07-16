StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 index opened higher Friday, up at 7,012.02, enjoying a brief high following yesterday's grim performance as a result of concerns surrounding rising cases of Covid-19.
As of 8:50am the index had fell to 7,050.55, after reaching highs of 7,053.02 at 8:35am.
Segro, the real estate investment company headquartered in London, has agreed to sell a portfolio of six Italian urban warehouses for £127.5m to AXA Investment Managers, on behalf of its clients.
DS Smith, the British multinational packaging business, has announced the proposed slae of its De Hoop paper mill in the Netherlands to De Jong Packaging, in a cash deal worth €50m, or £43m.
Analytics and eCommerce optimisation company Ascential said it had acquired a 51% majority stake in ASR group, a digital content optimisation business, for at least $122 million.
Support services group DCC reported reported first-quarter operating profit growth that was 'well ahead' of the prior year and modestly ahead of expectations, driven by 'very strong' organic profit growth in its healthcare and technology businesses.
Micro Focus International, the British multinational software and information technology business, has reached a settlement of $67.5m in the patent litigation case brought against it by Wapp Tech Partnership and Wapp Tech Corp, collectively ‘Wapp.’
Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe said product usage remained 'strong' across the business for the period 1 April to 15 July, with claims frequencies in membership and consumer usage in home experts still high.
SigmaRoc, the AIM quoted buy-and-build construction materials group, has announced that it has conditionally raised approximately £260 million via the conditional issue of 305,882,252 shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the company, at a share price of 85p per share.
Luxury fashion retailer Burberry said comparable store sales rose strongly in the first quarter, driven by jump full-price sales, as the new product collections attracted younger luxury customers to the brand.
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee's voted 12 to 2 against approving the company's drug to treat anaemia in chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
Renold, the Manchester-based machine industry company, has announced a £24.1 million decrease in revenues for its financial year ending 31 March 2021.
Sleep wellness brand eve Sleep reported a rise in revenue in the first half of the year as online sales helped stem the impact of softer performance from retail partners amid lock down restrictions.
Nucleus, an independent wrap platform provider, has reported that it has grown its assets under administration (AUA) to £18.9 billion as of 30 June 2021. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
