StockMarketWire.com - Accounts payable automation and analytics solutions company Glantus said it had acquired Technology Insight for up to US$9.3 million.
Technology Insights Corporation is a software solution provider into the accounts payable departments of large, often global, enterprises.
It has developed its own software solution which it has branded Datashark.
'The acquisition offers the opportunity to cross-sell the individual technologies of each company across the combined customer base, together with an acceleration of the company's organic growth within the existing customer base,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
