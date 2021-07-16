StockMarketWire.com - Drug maker Hutchmed said the European Medicines Agency had validated and accepted its marketing authorization application for a drug used to treat advanced neuroendocrine tumors.
The submission followed scientific advice from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, from which it was concluded that the two positive phase III studies of surufatinib in patients with pancreatic and extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine in China, both previously reported in The Lancet Oncology, along with existing data from surufatinib in U.S. extra-pancreatic and pancreatic NET patients, could form the basis to support a MAA.
'With its launch earlier this year in China, surufatinib has given NET patients an important new therapeutic option and we now hope to soon be able to bring this important treatment to patients across the U.S. and Europe,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.