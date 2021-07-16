StockMarketWire.com - Materials and textile brand HeiQ said it had signed a collaboration agreement with The Lycra company.
'The first innovation will be launched in Q3 2021, combining HeiQ's freshness and antiviral benefits with the quality and comfort of The LYCRA Company's stretch fabrics, bringing a new dimension of comfort and confidence to consumers,' the company said.
'HeiQ's finished-based innovations and The LYCRA Company's branded fibers and fabrics will be marketed jointly by both companies to each of the companies' international customer-bases,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
