StockMarketWire.com - Battery cells company Amte Power said it expects revenue and total reported net losses for the year through June, to be in line with market expectations.
As a result of the additional funds raised at IPO, the company has 'accelerated investment in its people and the preparatory work around the gigafactory, resulting in an increase in operating costs,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
