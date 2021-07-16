StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging technology company Feedback said that CVS had appointed Bleepa as its clinical communications platform for its equine division following a successful pilot trial.

Bleepa will be rolled-out across 20 equine specialist surgeries.

The current agreement will result in increased Bleepa users, and importantly, provides scope for a broader relationship with CVS.

As part of the pilot, Feedback worked closely with the CVS team to adapt Bleepa, providing all the features needed for veterinary service, both within the surgery but also out in the field.

Until now vets have not been able to easily acquire X-rays in a field and share these with colleagues. Bleepa developed an image push capability that enables X-rays to be securely pushed from the X-Ray machine over a cellular network to the Bleepa platform.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com