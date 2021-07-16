StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas production company Jadestone Energy said it had met all conditions required to complete its proposed acquisition of the Peninsular Malaysia assets of SapuraOMV Upstream.
Jadestone and SapuraOMV will now proceed to complete the transaction, which will entail Jadestone paying the headline consideration of US$9 million.
At completion, Jadestone will also receive the economic benefits from the Assets accruing from the date of 1 January 2021.
Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, completion is scheduled to occur on or about 30 July 2021.
