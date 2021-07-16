StockMarketWire.com - Emulsion technology provider Quadrise CEO Mark Whittle, has resigned from the board with immediate effect.

Whittle has agreed to continue working with the company to ensure a managed handover. His contractual termination date is 15 October 2021 unless otherwise mutually agreed.

The company will commence the search for a replacement imminently.

Mike Kirk, chairman said: "We thank Mark for the key role he has played in the development of Quadrise and wish him well in his new role.

"Jason and I will continue to lead the business to ensure that we deliver the projects as planned. We do not expect any changes to our project timetables as a result of Mark's departure."


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com