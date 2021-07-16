StockMarketWire.com - Conduity Capital has announced that its Annual General Meeting, which was due to be held on 27 July 2021, has been adjourned by the Chairman, and is being moved to 10:00 on Wednesday 11 August 2021.
None of the business to be conducted at the Annual General Meeting set out in the original notice has changed.
