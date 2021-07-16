StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company Panther Securities has completed the refinancing of its term loans.

The new facility is a £66 million three year term loan, a reduction from the current £75 million facility, of which £11 million is on a revolving basis. The interest rate payable is 2.7 per cent. over Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA).


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com