StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company Panther Securities has completed the refinancing of its term loans.
The new facility is a £66 million three year term loan, a reduction from the current £75 million facility, of which £11 million is on a revolving basis. The interest rate payable is 2.7 per cent. over Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA).
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.