StockMarketWire.com - Mineral company Strategic Minerals has reported "strong" annual Cobre sales.
Cobre sales continue at $2.89m (£2.09) for the 12 Months to 30 June 2021
Group cash balance has been reported at $0.734m (£0.531m) as at 30 June 2021
Commenting, John Peters, managing director of Strategic Minerals, said: "Cobre sales remain strong with its cash flows providing a valuable revenue stream for the Company.
"Currently, it is not believed that the conditions associated with LCCM's PEPR approval will have a significant effect on timing of planned production and the Company intends providing clarification on this at the beginning of August.
"The Company continues seeking debt style funding for the LCCM project and believes its economic attractiveness will result in securing such funding. "
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
