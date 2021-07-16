StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company ECR Minerals has announced that Stephen Clayson, consultant and former ECR CEO and director has resigned with immediate effect.
Clayson was instrumental in developing and progressing ECR’s interest in the Danglay gold project; with a 43-101 compliant gold resource located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines.
Craig Brown, CEO, commented: “Stephen and I worked together for many years, and prior to me joining ECR he was instrumental in developing the Danglay Gold project, earning ECR’s 25% interest.”
“On behalf of the board, we thank him for the services he has provided to the company and we wish him well for the future.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.