StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Kore Potash CFO Jean Michel Bour is to leave the company for personal reasons.
Amanda Farris has been appointed as interim CFO while a search is conducted for a permanent CFO. Ms Farris will report directly to the CEO and is not joining the board of the Company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
