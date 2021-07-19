Interim Result
20/07/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
20/07/2021 One Media Ip Group PLC (OMIP)
20/07/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
21/07/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
22/07/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
22/07/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
22/07/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
22/07/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
26/07/2021 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)
26/07/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
27/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
27/07/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
27/07/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
27/07/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/07/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
27/07/2021 Restore PLC (RST)
27/07/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
27/07/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
27/07/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
27/07/2021 (KITW)
27/07/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
27/07/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
27/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
27/07/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
Final Result
20/07/2021 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)
20/07/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
20/07/2021 (SUP)
20/07/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
20/07/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
20/07/2021 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
21/07/2021 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
22/07/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
22/07/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
27/07/2021 (ITS)
27/07/2021 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
27/07/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
27/07/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
27/07/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
27/07/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
AGM / EGM
20/07/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
20/07/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
20/07/2021 Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG)
20/07/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
20/07/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
20/07/2021 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)
21/07/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
21/07/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
21/07/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
21/07/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
21/07/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)
21/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
21/07/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
22/07/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)
22/07/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
22/07/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
22/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
22/07/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
22/07/2021 Petards Group PLC (PEG)
22/07/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
22/07/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
23/07/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
23/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
23/07/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
23/07/2021 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)
23/07/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
23/07/2021 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
26/07/2021 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)
26/07/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
26/07/2021 Deepverge PLC (DVRG)
26/07/2021 Tinybuild Inc. (TBLD)
26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
26/07/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
26/07/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
27/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
27/07/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
27/07/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
27/07/2021 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
27/07/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)
27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
27/07/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
27/07/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
27/07/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
27/07/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
27/07/2021 Record PLC (REC)
27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
27/07/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)
27/07/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
Trading Statement
20/07/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
20/07/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/07/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
20/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
20/07/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
20/07/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
20/07/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
21/07/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
22/07/2021 (PBEE)
22/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
22/07/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
23/07/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
27/07/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
27/07/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
Ex-Dividend
22/07/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
22/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
22/07/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
22/07/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
22/07/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
22/07/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
22/07/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
22/07/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
22/07/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
22/07/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
22/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
22/07/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
23/07/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
23/07/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
23/07/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
23/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
23/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
23/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
23/07/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
23/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
23/07/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
23/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
23/07/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com