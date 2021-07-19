StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its drug to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer had been approved in China.
The approval was based on a phase 3 study showing imfinzi plus chemotherapy demonstrated a 'statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival versus chemotherapy alone,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
