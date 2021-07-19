StockMarketWire.com - Property company Derwent London said that it had exchanged contracts to sell its freehold interest in Angel Square, Islington to Tishman Speyer for £86.5 million before costs.

Angel Square consists of three multi-let connected buildings around a central courtyard and was acquired in November 2014.

The disposal price, net of costs, represented a 'substantial premium to December 2020 book value,' the company said.




