StockMarketWire.com - Property company Derwent London said that it had exchanged contracts to sell its freehold interest in Angel Square, Islington to Tishman Speyer for £86.5 million before costs.
Angel Square consists of three multi-let connected buildings around a central courtyard and was acquired in November 2014.
The disposal price, net of costs, represented a 'substantial premium to December 2020 book value,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
