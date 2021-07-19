StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired certain composition and recording rights to a catalogue of over 200 tracks of country music star Don Williams, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition covered Williams' 1970s and '80s output, during which time he delivered seventeen No.1 hits.

'Albeit a material acquisition for the company, the acquisition has been funded through the company's existing cash resources and is in line with management's expectations and the company's business plan,' One Media IP said.


