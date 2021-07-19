StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired certain composition and recording rights to a catalogue of over 200 tracks of country music star Don Williams, for an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition covered Williams' 1970s and '80s output, during which time he delivered seventeen No.1 hits.
'Albeit a material acquisition for the company, the acquisition has been funded through the company's existing cash resources and is in line with management's expectations and the company's business plan,' One Media IP said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.