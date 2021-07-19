StockMarketWire.com - Property developer Watkin Jones said it had appointed Alan Giddins as its new chairman and Sarah Sergeant as its new chief financial officer, with both appointments becoming effective in October.
Giddins would replace Grenville Turner, while Sergeant would replace Phil Byrom. Their pending departure were both announced in April.
Giddens was currently chairman of infrastructure group Hill & Smith, while Sergeant was currently CFO for the UK & Ireland region at catering group Compass.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.