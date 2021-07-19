StockMarketWire.com - Property developer Watkin Jones said it had appointed Alan Giddins as its new chairman and Sarah Sergeant as its new chief financial officer, with both appointments becoming effective in October.

Giddins would replace Grenville Turner, while Sergeant would replace Phil Byrom. Their pending departure were both announced in April.

Giddens was currently chairman of infrastructure group Hill & Smith, while Sergeant was currently CFO for the UK & Ireland region at catering group Compass.


