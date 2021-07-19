StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical development consultancy Physiomics said it had appointed Nathalie Dupuy to its technical team as a biosimulation scientist.
Dupuy held a PhD in neuroinformatics from the University of Edinburgh and an MSc in Biomedical Engineering from Imperial College, London.
She also had completed courses in AI related disciplines including data science, machine learning and natural language processing.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
