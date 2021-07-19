StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and engineering group Carr's said performance for the full year was expected to be 'moderately' ahead of the board's expectations.
'Cash flow remains strong, with net cash from operating activities materially higher compared with the equivalent period in the prior year owing to robust working capital management,' the company said.
'Activity levels across the Group remain high and ongoing standardisation programmes are expected to enhance future performance,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.