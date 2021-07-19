StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and engineering group Carr's said performance for the full year was expected to be 'moderately' ahead of the board's expectations.

'Cash flow remains strong, with net cash from operating activities materially higher compared with the equivalent period in the prior year owing to robust working capital management,' the company said.

'Activity levels across the Group remain high and ongoing standardisation programmes are expected to enhance future performance,' it added.

