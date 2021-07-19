StockMarketWire.com - Sports nutrition group Science in Sport said it had released a new product range designed to optimise sporting performance through improved carbohydrate delivery.

A trial version of the updated formula supported British cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart's victory in the Giro d'Italia race in 2020, the company said.

The new formulation had been in development over a number of years with research conducted at Liverpool John Moores University, and in collaboration with professional athletes.


