StockMarketWire.com - Property investor and developer Henry Boot upgraded its guidance on performance following 'strong' trading across the group, driven by growth in both occupier and investment demand.

'[W]ithin HBD, we continue to see growth in both occupier and investment demand within the industrial and logistics market, leading to positive capital returns and resulting in the group's investment portfolio valuation exceeding half-year forecasts,' the company said.

'Strategic acquisitions in both the industrial and logistics market and urban residential market through H1 continue to support our significant development pipeline,' it added.

Henry Boot Construction continues to trade ahead of expectations on an already full orderbook for 2021.

The company said it will publish its 2021 interim results on Monday 13 September 2021.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com