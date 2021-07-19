StockMarketWire.com - Cloud-based payments provider Cornerstone lifted its revenue forecast following a rebound in volumes in the first half of the year.
Trading volumes have increased in the first half of 2021 following the contraction, particularly in the second half of 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19.
The group expects to report sequential revenue growth of 6% for the first half of 2021 over the second half of 2020 to approximately £837,000, up from £792,000.
This represents a near-return to pre-pandemic levels of £872,000, the company said.
The majority of revenue for the six months to 30 June 2021 was generated by clients the group serves via white label partners.
'Looking ahead, with the increased momentum in trading volumes, the board is confident of delivering revenue growth for full year 2021 compared with 2020,' the company said.
'In addition, as the group executes on its strategy of acquisitive growth together with an increased proportion of direct sales, the Board is confident of delivering further significant gross margin improvement in future periods,' it added.
The company was admitted to trading on AIM on 6 April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
