StockMarketWire.com - Palm oil producer M.P. Evans said it had boosted first-half crude palm oil output by 29%, on the back of higher crop production volumes.

Crude palm oil output in the six months through June rose to 161,400 tonnes, up from 124,800 tonnes year-on-year.

M.P. Evans said it still intended to recommend a total dividend of 30p per share in respect of 2021, considering the reported crop growth, combined with the increase in crude palm oil prices.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com