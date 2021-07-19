StockMarketWire.com - Palm oil producer M.P. Evans said it had boosted first-half crude palm oil output by 29%, on the back of higher crop production volumes.
Crude palm oil output in the six months through June rose to 161,400 tonnes, up from 124,800 tonnes year-on-year.
M.P. Evans said it still intended to recommend a total dividend of 30p per share in respect of 2021, considering the reported crop growth, combined with the increase in crude palm oil prices.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
