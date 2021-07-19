StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software group Netcall said it expected its annual adjusted earnings to grow by a fifth, in line with expectations, amid rising sales.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through June were seen rising 20% to £5.3 million, up from £4.4 million year-on-year.
Revenue was expected to climb around 8% to £27. million. 'Netcall delivered another strong performance with increased uptake of our Liberty platform and I am pleased to report good growth in both revenue and profitability,' chief executive Henrik Bang said.
'We enter the new year with a strong pipeline and a substantial market opportunity, supported by an extensive customer base and expanding product offering.'
'This, combined with a healthy balance sheet and high levels of recurring revenue, provide the board with confidence in the group's continued success.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.