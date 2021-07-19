StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software group Netcall said it expected its annual adjusted earnings to grow by a fifth, in line with expectations, amid rising sales.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through June were seen rising 20% to £5.3 million, up from £4.4 million year-on-year.

Revenue was expected to climb around 8% to £27. million. 'Netcall delivered another strong performance with increased uptake of our Liberty platform and I am pleased to report good growth in both revenue and profitability,' chief executive Henrik Bang said.

'We enter the new year with a strong pipeline and a substantial market opportunity, supported by an extensive customer base and expanding product offering.'

'This, combined with a healthy balance sheet and high levels of recurring revenue, provide the board with confidence in the group's continued success.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com