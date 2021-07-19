StockMarketWire.com - Ready meal provider Parsley Box said it expected to report a 26% rise in first-half revenue, citing demand in its Baby Boomer target demographic.
Revenue for the six months through June was seen climbing to £14.0 million, up from £11.1 million year-on-year.
The company said active customers at the period end were at record levels, albeit new customer additions returned to a more normalised level.
'As Covid-19 restrictions ease, shopping behaviours are beginning to normalise and this has had some impact on sales growth,' Parsley Box said.
'However, the board anticipates that this effect will be short term and is confident that the accelerated shift in consumer behaviour towards our direct-to-consumer model is permanent and that the underlying growth drivers of the business and the favourable demographic trends, remain in place.'
'The board expects second-half revenue growth to be substantially ahead of the first-half, driven by product innovation and continuing progress in repeat AOV.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
