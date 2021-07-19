StockMarketWire.com - Arc Minerals said it had commenced a drill programme on its majority-controlled licenses in north-western Zambia.
Diamond drilling activities are underway at the Fwiji target area following further technical work and analysis from last year's exploration drilling campaign.
'The programme will initially centre on a linear feature 2km to the south of last year's drilling at Fwiji where a coincident magnetic and soil anomaly has been identified,' the company said.
'This year's programme will also focus on the Cheyeza and Muswema Target areas where the drill target locations are to be finessed upon the completions of a high resolution airborne geophysical survey over these target areas,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
