StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Trinity Exploration & Production said authorities had issued a new production and exploration licence for the Galeta block on the east cost of Trinidad.
Trinity also had agreed new and improved commercial terms with its partner on the block, Heritage Petroleum.
The new 25 year licence commenced 14 July and covered an area of 19,280 acres with significantly reduced minimum work obligations and performance guarantees.
Heritage's 35% working interest across the Galeota licence had been converted to an overriding royalty. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.