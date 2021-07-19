StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and resource development company Caerus Mineral Resources said it had begun its phase 2 drilling programme at Troulli in Cyprus.
'Phase II drilling aims to further define the limits of the surface epithermal gold mineralisation, which previously returned grades of up to 5.1g/t Au (gold) over 12 metres,' the company said.
'The exploration team's goal is to ensure the full package width of VMS mineralisation is captured. Hole density will meet the requirements needed to permit at least an Inferred Mineral Resource estimation to NI 43-101 standardsm' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.