StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Palace Capital said it had completed the sale of Bridge House, High Street in Weybridge, Surrey as part of its £30 million programme of non-core disposals.

The asset was unencumbered and therefore the net proceeds of the £3.7 million sale, which was at a 6% premium to book value, would revert to the company.

Palace said it had now completed £9.4 million of strategic sales since the start of the new financial year in April, reflecting a third of its stated disposal programme by value.

Proceeds would ultimately be recycled into investment opportunities.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com