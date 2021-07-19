StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Palace Capital said it had completed the sale of Bridge House, High Street in Weybridge, Surrey as part of its £30 million programme of non-core disposals.
The asset was unencumbered and therefore the net proceeds of the £3.7 million sale, which was at a 6% premium to book value, would revert to the company.
Palace said it had now completed £9.4 million of strategic sales since the start of the new financial year in April, reflecting a third of its stated disposal programme by value.
Proceeds would ultimately be recycled into investment opportunities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.