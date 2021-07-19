StockMarketWire.com - Scotch malt whisky and other spirits provider Artisanal Spirits reported that sales rose by a fifth in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June, total sales rose 20% to £7.9 million, with UK online sales up 28% to £1.7 million.
'Strong international sales growth, particularly in the US with performance boosted by the suspension of US tariffs on imports of Scotch whisky in March 2021,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company touted a 'positive' outlook for the second half, notwithstanding the ongoing pandemic uncertainty over future restrictions and impacts on currency, with Scotch malt whisky remaining in demand, and well resourced to execute on growth strategy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
