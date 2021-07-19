StockMarketWire.com - Listed infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships (INPP) has launched its inaugural sustainability report in recognition of ESG's move to 'forefront' of investors' agenda.
The company said its report will provide investors and other stakeholders with an in-depth view of its integrated approach to sustainability to enhance existing portfolio reporting.
INPP chairman Mike Gerrard said: 'ESG issues have always been at the heart of the company's approach to sustainability, but the company recognises that ESG has evolved considerably over recent years and has moved to the forefront of the agenda for investors and broader society.
'I and my fellow board members welcome this opportunity to present the company's approach to sustainability including our ESG framework.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was 0p at 173p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: