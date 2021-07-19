StockMarketWire.com - Mining company MC Mining has resumed operations in Uitkomst colliery in South Africa after civil unrest in the surrounding areas eased and workers were deemed safe to travel to and from the mine.
Operations at the South African mine, of which MC Mining owns 70%, resumed earlier today (19 July).
MC Mining said contracted bus service providers advised the civil unrest in and around the towns and communities where the majority of the Uitkomst mine employees and contractors reside has sufficiently dissipated for employees to safely transit to and from the Uitkomst colliery.
The temporary suspension of operations has resulted in the loss of three and half days of run of mine coal production, equating to approximately 5,600 tonnes.
MC Mining said it is assessing mine plans with the objective of recovering some or all of the forgone production.
At 1:55pm: [LON:MCM] MC Mining share price was 0p at 8.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
