StockMarketWire.com - Bathroom maker Samuel Heath & Sons has said it is ‘saddened’ to announce the death of executive chairman Sam Heath on 16 July.
The company said that its directors and employees ‘would like to take this opportunity to extend their sincerest condolences to Sam's family’.
Deputy chairman Anthony Buttanshaw said: ‘We are all deeply saddened by the news of Sam's death and all the sympathies and thoughts of the board and employees are with his family at this time.
‘On behalf of my colleagues we would like to pay tribute to Sam and his lifetime of service to the company.’
The company confirmed that Buttanshaw will be assuming the role of non-executive director.
At 2:05pm: [LON:HSM] Heath Samuel Sons PLC share price was 0p at 305p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: