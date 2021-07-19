StockMarketWire.com - Global podcast company Audioboom said it has no comment to make in relation to the possible offer made by All Active Asset Capital (AAA) for the business.
The company said it was contacted by AAA regarding the offer late in the afternoon of Friday, 16 July 2021 and that it has not had any material dialogue with AAA about the proposal subsequent to its receipt of the offer.
Audioboom said: 'The company does not have any comment to make regarding the possible offer at present and shareholders are advised to take no action.
'There can be no certainty that AAA's proposal will result in an offer for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.'
At 2:41pm: [LON:BOOM] Audioboom Group share price was 0p at 200p
