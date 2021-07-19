StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 fell 2.3% to 6,844.39 by the close on Monday in a bruising day for global equities with the S&P 500 down 1.6% at 4,256.74 by 4.30pm UK time.
Despite the lifting of restrictions in England, investors are concerned about rising cases of Covid in the UK and across the globe.
Plastics producer Synthomer was flat at 502.9p, despite upgrading its annual earnings guidance amid strong demand for latex during the pandemic.
Synthomer's first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was expected to be around £320 million, the company said in a trading update.
Defence contractor Ultra Electronics lost 0.5% to £23.54, even as it posted a 55% rise in first-half profit, citing robust demand in its core markets of defence and critical detection.
Ultra Electronics declared an interim dividend of 16.2p per share, up 5.2% year-on-year.
Specialist recruiter SThree fell 2.9% to 456.5p, despite upgrading its annual guidance after its its first-half profit more than doubled, thanks to better market conditions and elevated contractor working hours.
SThree's pre-tax profit for the six months through May increased to £27.7 million, up from £13.6 million year-on-year, with the full-year results expected to be ahead of current market-consensus expectations.
Investment group Pershing Square slid 4.4% to £24.95 after it dropped a bid to acquire 10% of Vivideni's Universal Music.
Pershing Square said its board unanimously determined not to proceed, due to issues raised by the Securities and Exchange Commission about the deal, including whether it complied with listing rules.
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca fell 0.5% to £82.97 even as its drug to treat extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer was approved in China.
Gambling group Flutter Entertainment reversed 2.6% to £118.70 despite it completing a debt re-financing that it said would reduce its cost of debt and provide it with additional liquidity.
Advertising company S4 Capital fell 2.1% to 643p after news that it had engaged lenders to arrange a €375 million term loan, in addition to a £100 million revolving credit facility.
In a brief trading update, S4 Capital also said its like-for-like revenue and gross profit growth were continuing at levels beyond expectations.
Agriculture and engineering group Carr's dipped 1.7% to 147p despite guiding for a full-year performance 'moderately' ahead of it expectations.
Logistics play DX climbed 1% to 32.3p, having also upgraded its profit forecast for the year.
Gold miner Shanta Gold sank 25% to 12p after it downgraded output guidance, citing lower-than-anticipated grades from underground mining.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
