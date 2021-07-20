StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP posted a modest first-half profit after rising sales were offset by expenses.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through April amounted to £0.36 million, down from £0.40 million year-on-year.
Revenue inched up to £2.10 million, from £2.03 million and gross profit rose 6.7% to £1.07 million.
Chief executive Michael Infante said he was 'pleased' with the results in what were extraordinary times due to the pandemic.
'Streaming has now replaced nearly all aspects of downloading and with iTunes discontinuing its downloading store, we are set to continue delivering our content.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.